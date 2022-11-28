Sign up
Photo 2538
Like a mill pond
This scene looks like the village mill pond, however, do not be fooled, as only a couple of days before you could see it was a field!
Due to the high level of rainfall the waters gathered from the surrounding hills and 'flooded' the field.
It is a common occurrence in winter so no surprise to the locals. Also the road is called locally 'canal road' and it was where water ran to the mill leat at nearby Hammett House.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
tree
,
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
nature
,
sky
,
reflection
,
blackandwhite
,
reflections
,
outside
,
water
,
shadow
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
field
,
wet
,
pond
,
calm
,
outdoor
,
monochrome
,
land
Judith Johnson
Stunning reflections
November 28th, 2022
