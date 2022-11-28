Previous
Like a mill pond

This scene looks like the village mill pond, however, do not be fooled, as only a couple of days before you could see it was a field!

Due to the high level of rainfall the waters gathered from the surrounding hills and 'flooded' the field.

It is a common occurrence in winter so no surprise to the locals. Also the road is called locally 'canal road' and it was where water ran to the mill leat at nearby Hammett House.
