Opening his 'Twitter' account by ajisaac
Photo 2547

Caught these two sparrows coming out from their home in the roof above the window arch of a derelict barn near home.

The one on the right has jus opened his 'twitter' account!
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
