Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2547
Opening his 'Twitter' account
Caught these two sparrows coming out from their home in the roof above the window arch of a derelict barn near home.
The one on the right has jus opened his 'twitter' account!
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2547
photos
65
followers
95
following
697% complete
View this month »
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
9th December 2022 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
two
,
birds
,
outside
,
street
,
bird
,
fun
,
color
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rust
,
landscape
,
close-up
,
wall
,
building
,
candid
,
colour
,
moss
,
arch
,
mouth
,
natural
,
rusty
,
gutter
,
stonework
,
humour
,
rusting
,
walling
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close