I've seen better days

I have been by this barn (and other buildings that are there) several times and it is such a shame that it (& the others) lies derelict and abandoned, only about 3 miles by foot from where I live.



Whether you turned it into commercial or residential buildings, maybe, even restore them again for the agricultural purposes they were intended for, it would be amazing just to see them 'like new' again as there is so much history and architectural value that needs to be saved.



(If I had the money it would be definitely on my list to undertake)