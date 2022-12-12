Sign up
Photo 2554
High Moon
The moon has been pretty bright last night and it was still visible in the daylight sky today - I think because its quite grey & dull its showing up more!
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
moon
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
leaves
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
high
,
round
,
grey
,
stem
,
solar
,
pov
,
greyscale
,
cloudless
,
moonscape
