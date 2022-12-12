Previous
Next
High Moon by ajisaac
Photo 2554

High Moon

The moon has been pretty bright last night and it was still visible in the daylight sky today - I think because its quite grey & dull its showing up more!
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise