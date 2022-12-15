Previous
Ice-stickle by ajisaac
Photo 2555

Ice-stickle

Not just an icicle but an 'ice-stickle' - from my walk out yesterday along the road to Cymcyh.

The stick was completely iced around by an icicle making it an 'ice-stickle'!
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
