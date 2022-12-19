17 Channels and nothing on

I've just seen the Christmas Day TV screenings....guess what I won't be doing!



In light of this I thought I'd express my feelings in my shot '17 Channels and nothing on' and pay homage to 'The Boss' - Mr Bruce Springsteen's excellent song '57 Channels (And Nothin' On) - here are his lyrics below-



'I bought a bourgeois house in the Hollywood hills

With a truckload of hundred thousand dollar bills

Man came by to hook up my cable TV

We settled in for the night my baby and me

We switched 'round and 'round 'til half-past dawn

There was fifty-seven channels and nothin' on

Well now home entertainment was my baby's wish

So I hopped into town for a satellite dish

I tied it to the top of my Japanese car

I came home and I pointed it out into the stars

A message came back from the great beyond

There's fifty-seven channels and nothin' on

Well we might'a made some friends with some billionaires

We might'a got all nice and friendly if we'd made it upstairs

All I got was a note that said "bye-bye John

Our love is fifty-seven channels and nothin' on"

So I bought a .44 magnum it was solid steel cast

And in the blessed name of Elvis well I just let it blast

'Til my TV lay in pieces there at my feet

And they busted me for disturbing the almighty peace

Judge said "What you got in your defense son?"

"Fifty-seven channels and nothin' on"

I can see by your eyes friend you're just about gone

Fifty-seven channels and nothin' on'



Songwriter: Bruce Springsteen



