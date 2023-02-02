Archive - Baltic Wharf 1984-85

Digging around & tidying up today and came across some old photographs I took when I was working down along the inland water way in Bristol in 1984-85; nearly 40 years ago!



They are of a site called Baltic Wharf which used to be old timber storage yards before development along Cumberland Road in Bristol City.



The development is a few hundred yards along from the SS Great Britain, Isambard Kingdom Brunel's iconic ship.