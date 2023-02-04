Previous
Caught On Camera by ajisaac
'Caught On Camera' from my walk around Martin's Haven, near Skomer Island, in West Pembrokeshire.

I was watching this guy take ages to set up his equipment (20+ minutes) and then he only took about 2 minutes to take an actual shot, then dismantled everything.

It was fun watching him while it lasted & also being undetected!
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Suzanne ace
Photographing the photographer—terrific!
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
