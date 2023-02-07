Previous
Next
Winch not moving an inch by ajisaac
Photo 2612

Winch not moving an inch

This old & rusting winch is not moving an inch anymore! It was used to winch up the fishing & other boats up from the small harbour during rough weather.

Shot taken at St Martin's in Pembrokeshire
7th February 2023 7th Feb 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise