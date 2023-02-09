Previous
The Cliff by ajisaac
The Cliff

Not too far from us is the Cliff Hotel & Spa, a 76 en-suite bedroom hotel, offering first-rate facilities for those looking for a break, romantic get-away, special occasions, family holiday, business travellers, conference organisers, those getting married or looking for a place to eat and drink in comfort.

They do an excellent hot chocolate with all the trimmings and a good cup of tea too!!!

With expansive, beautiful hotel grounds, The Cliff Hotel & Spa is located on the coast of Cardigan Bay overlooking Poppit Sands and Cardigan Island. The perfect holiday destination to explore the West Wales’ beautiful Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire Coast.
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
