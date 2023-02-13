Previous
On Watch by ajisaac
Photo 2618

On Watch

Sometimes you catch things you were unaware of at the time you snapped...

I didn't see the man outside the white house in the top right hand corner who appears to be 'on watch' as the Audi comes over the bridge!
13th February 2023 13th Feb 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
