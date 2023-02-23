Sign up
Photo 2617
Gull-laugh-able
Just a little something to tickle one's tummy - some seaside humour courtesy of the local rooftop inhabitants down by the River Teifi in Cardigan Town.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
dark
funny
face
sky
blue
writing
birds
outside
legs
faces
street
bird
fun
color
seagull
view
outdoors
seagulls
landscape
cartoon
roof
comedy
colour
rooftop
coastal
humour
caption
JackieR
ace
had no idea you were fluent in gull!!!
February 23rd, 2023
