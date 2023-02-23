Previous
Gull-laugh-able by ajisaac
Photo 2617

Gull-laugh-able

Just a little something to tickle one's tummy - some seaside humour courtesy of the local rooftop inhabitants down by the River Teifi in Cardigan Town.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

ajisaac

JackieR ace
had no idea you were fluent in gull!!!
February 23rd, 2023  
