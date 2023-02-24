Sign up
Photo 2623
Meaty
One of the window displays of the local butcher 'Dewi James' in his butchers shop at Newcastle Emlyn.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
0
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2625
photos
65
followers
97
following
719% complete
View this month »
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
23rd February 2023 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
meat
,
butchers
,
food
,
writing
,
sign
,
shop
,
chicken
,
signs
,
view
,
landscape
,
display
,
words
,
colour
,
burger
,
inside
,
pork
,
beef
,
chops
,
lamb
,
indoors
,
butcher
,
meats
,
priced
,
meaty
