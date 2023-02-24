Previous
Next
Meaty by ajisaac
Photo 2623

Meaty

One of the window displays of the local butcher 'Dewi James' in his butchers shop at Newcastle Emlyn.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise