Photo 2630
Not so pretty at Peacocks!
Not the most prestigious building in Cardigan Town, more functional than good on the eye; definitely 'not so pretty at Peacock's!'
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Views
8
Album
365
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
window
,
door
,
blackandwhite
,
writing
,
sign
,
street
,
town
,
shadow
,
shop
,
view
,
windows
,
landscape
,
building
,
urban
,
monochrome
,
facade
,
greyscale
