Weir Waterfall

A grey day in Haverfordwest town, Pembrokeshire walking along a section of the former Quay.

Here is the Mill Dam Weir and Fish Pass (centre of the picture) which was completed in 2003 at a cost of £250K, and incorporated the latest in fish pass technology, improving access for all species of migratory fish including salmon and sea trout, eels and also the rare and endangered sea lamprey.

(The old dam was causing blockages of debris which created spawning issues for fish which couldn't get upstream to their breeding grounds).
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
