Looking in at the 'look out'

You are looking in at the 'look out' of the National Coastwatch Institution Coastguard Hut at Wooltack Point.



Opened in 2009, Wooltack Point is a small station situated between St Brides Bay and Milford Haven. Surrounded by stunning coastal scenery, our watchkeepers keep a daily watch and listen out for the safety of fishing vessels, oil tankers and ferries, not to mention the many numbers of leisure vessels, kayakers, divers and walkers that enjoy this special area.



The station overlooks the dangerous channel of Jack Sound, which has the additional hazards of rocks such as: The Crabstones, The Anvil, Tusker Rock and The Blackstones. Strong tidal streams operate around The Deer Park and the surrounding islands; up to 6 knots through Jack Sound. These can cause races and overfalls; notably in Jack Sound and the dangerous Wild Goose Chase to the west of Skokholm. Musselwick Sands is a beach within telescope range of the station, where it has been known for members of the public to be cut off by a flooding tide.