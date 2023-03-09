The 'Mighty Quinn'

One of the boats in 'dry dock' at the seaside town of Aberaeron (in Ceredigion- Cardiganshire) called the 'Mighty Quinn'.



Are they a fan of Manfred Mann's Earth Band? Or Bob Dylan as Dylan wrote the song but MMEB had a hit single with their version? Anyway here's the cue for some lyrics and a sing-a-long!



'Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Everybody's building ships and boats

Some are building monuments, others are jotting down notes

Everybody's in despair, every girl and boy

But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here

Everybody's gonna jump for joy

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

I like to go just like the rest, I like my sugar sweet

But jumping queues and makin' haste, just ain't my cup of meat

Everyone's beneath the trees, feedin' pigeons on a limb

But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here

All the pigeons gonna run to him

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Let me do what I wanna do, I can't decide 'em all

Just tell me where to put 'em and I'll tell you who to call

Nobody can get no sleep, there's someone on everyone's toes

But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here

Everybody's gonna wanna doze

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn'



Songwriters: Bob Dylan