Y Sgwar by ajisaac
Y Sgwar

The front facade of 'Y-Sgwar' - The Square in English, is a modern pub situated at the centre of the historic market town of Newcastle Emlyn, found nestled within the beautiful Teifi Valley.

In the past, the pub was formally known as The Ivy Bush which was open until 2018.

It was renovated and re-opened as Y Sgwâr in October 2019. The new, industrial themed interior of the pub has retained its original features with low ceilings, oak beams and a cosy log fire to keep you warm during the colder months.

Somewhere warm & dry to go on these very wet days and evenings at the moments.......

ajisaac

ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
