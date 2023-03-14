Sign up
Photo 2647
Angelic
One of the many interesting sights around the graveyard at St Thomas' Church in St Dogmael's - Pembrokeshire.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
Tags
portrait
,
eyes
,
face
,
sky
,
church
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
nose
,
cross
,
stone
,
outdoors
,
arm
,
statue
,
roof
,
gravestone
,
spire
,
figure
,
carved
,
sculpture
,
carving
,
wings
,
arms
,
spiritual
,
angel
,
mouth
,
pov
,
crossed
,
angelic
