The Image of Self Projection

I have entitled my composite as 'The Image of Self Projection' and for me its just a bit of poking fun at myself and a view from my sense of humour, however, I looked up self image projection on that electronic data base called the internet and discovered some people analysis this subject in a bit more details.



Here's a sample of what I found below but remember for me I am just having some fun........!!!



What is the Meaning of Self-Image?

As you might imagine, self-image is related to what you see when you look in a mirror—however, it goes much deeper than that. Self-image refers to how we see ourselves on a more global level, both internally and externally.



Random House Dictionary defines self-image as “the idea, conception, or mental image one has of oneself.”



The Mountain State Centre for Independent Living explains further:



“Self-image is how you perceive yourself. It is a number of self-impressions that have built up over time… These self-images can be very positive, giving a person confidence in their thoughts and actions, or negative, making a person doubtful of their capabilities and ideas.”



What you see when you look in the mirror and how you picture yourself in your head is your self-image.



One of the earliest mentions of any type of theory about self-image came from renowned psychologist Morris Rosenberg.



His 1965 book Society and the Adolescent Self-Image was one of the first in-depth explorations of the concept, and it also provided one of the most-cited psychology scales ever: the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale.



ME - I'M JUST HAVING FUN!!!

(or am I really -ha ha!!)