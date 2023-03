'Cardi-bury'

This is one of the stones that form what I call 'Cardi-bury'; a relatively modern small stone circle in the Cardigan Town, that reminds me of the much larger complex at Avebury, Wiltshire (where I used to live).



Although the formation (placement) of the circle is relatively modern the stones are very old (and probably taken from the same area that the megaliths of Stonehenge and Avebury came from; which is just a few miles away in the Preseli Hills).