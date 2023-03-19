Juice

Found the slogan 'JUICE' plastered across a rendered wall in a passageway to some houses in the rural town of Newcastle Emlyn, West Wales.



I have got absolutely no idea what it means, is it a sublime message....?



Until I searched the world wide web and came up with the following -



'What does juice in slang mean? respect, influence, power. i.e. One has juice if they have respect, influence, power, authority, or sexual desirability. It can also be slang for alcohol and electric power, among other things. (apparently? - my edit).



Also apparently the 1992 film Juice (which I have never watched) and hip hop/rap culture popularized the slang term in the early 1990s.



When people have juice, they can make things happen that ordinary people cannot. For example, someone with juice can get access to highly sought-after concerts, is invited to exclusive parties, and receives free swag.



Next time I buy some orange flavoured liquid squeezed from a round skinned fruit hanging from a tree I'll be very careful with my words!!!!



