Still Towering

On a very wet & grim day in Pembroke Dock for a business trip afterwards I had a quick look around at some of the historical buildings in the dock area including this 'Mortello Tower'; one of two that still remain in Pembroke Dock.



Martello towers, sometimes known simply as Martellos, are small defensive forts that were built across the British Empire during the 19th century, from the time of the French Revolutionary Wars onwards. Most were coastal forts.



They stand up to 40 feet (12 m) high (with two floors) and typically had a garrison of one officer and 15–25 men. Their round structure and thick walls of solid masonry made them resistant to cannon fire, while their height made them an ideal platform for a single heavy artillery piece, mounted on the flat roof and able to traverse, and hence fire, over a complete 360° circle. A few towers had moats or other batteries and works attached for extra defence.



The Martello towers were used during the first half of the 19th century, but became obsolete with the introduction of powerful rifled artillery. Many have survived to the present day, often preserved as historic monuments.



More examples remain in the UK along the east coast area and across the world in diverse places such as Australia, Bermuda, Sicily, Canada & South Africa.