Coming in to land...

This beautifully painted mural of a Sunderland Flying Boat is on the facade of a solicitors practice in the coastal town of Pembroke Dock - Pembrokeshire.



During the 1940s, Pembroke Dock was the world’s largest base for flying boats.



The jewel in the crown was the Sunderland: a massive aircraft that could take off and land on water.



It was an icon of the skies, playing a vital role during wartime.



The RAF’s Sunderland planes would go out far into the Atlantic to protect merchant vessels, for the much needed munitions, fuel, food and the troops coming across the Atlantic from the USA etc.



An interesting piece of history.....