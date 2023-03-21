Sign up
Photo 2648
Coming in to land...
This beautifully painted mural of a Sunderland Flying Boat is on the facade of a solicitors practice in the coastal town of Pembroke Dock - Pembrokeshire.
During the 1940s, Pembroke Dock was the world’s largest base for flying boats.
The jewel in the crown was the Sunderland: a massive aircraft that could take off and land on water.
It was an icon of the skies, playing a vital role during wartime.
The RAF’s Sunderland planes would go out far into the Atlantic to protect merchant vessels, for the much needed munitions, fuel, food and the troops coming across the Atlantic from the USA etc.
An interesting piece of history.....
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2651
photos
64
followers
95
following
726% complete
View this month »
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
20th March 2023 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
window
,
door
,
blue
,
birds
,
outside
,
street
,
town
,
graffiti
,
glass
,
fun
,
mural
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
landscape
,
art
,
history
,
wall
,
plane
,
transport
,
artwork
,
colour
,
urban
,
arch
,
aeroplane
,
facade
,
arty
,
render
