Little House on the Prairie by ajisaac
Photo 2650

Little House on the Prairie

I noticed this 'little house' on one of my walks today in the hedgerow/bank; it seems a little early (or late) to be there, but it was....
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

ajisaac

