Stone Cold Floor

Old St David’s - Manordeifi lies on the pilgrimage route to the cathedral of the same dedication and next to the Teifi River.



Frequent flooding led to a new church being built on the other side of the river in the 19th century. It also explains why the church has its own coracle (small boat), which once ferried worshippers to and fro during a flood.

Unfortunately, the church is still prone to flooding.



The church you see today is a 13th-century building, remodelled in 1847 to the elegant Georgian Gothick interior. This style was already out of fashion in more urban part and by 1899, the church had fallen out of regular use.



The nave walls are lined with a set of 18th-century box-pews as seen in my shot; some have fluted columns, drawers with brass handles, and some even have their own fireplaces!