Photo 2663
Hung Up
Indoors as its wet & very wind due to Storm Antoni so messing around with some images and backgrounds and came up with this composite entitled 'Hung Up' - I hope you like it!
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2663
photos
64
followers
95
following
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
Views
0
Album
365
Tags
book
,
self-portrait
,
white
,
photo
,
sepia
,
books
,
portrait
,
eyes
,
face
,
nose
,
fun
,
eye
,
bottles
,
frame
,
bottle
,
art
,
wood
,
frames
,
artwork
,
shelf
,
texture
,
hanging
,
mouth
,
inside
,
retro
,
indoor
,
indoors
,
framed
,
selfie
,
arty
,
humour
,
hung-up
