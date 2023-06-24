Sign up
Photo 2749
Beached
I came across this poor 'fella' who had been washed up and beached either by high tide or stormy waves.
Unfortunately the 'fella' was already passed giving the kiss of life; oh well that is nature's cycle of life (& death) for you!
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2763
photos
61
followers
92
following
756% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
dark
black
white
nature
outside
water
sea
body
eye
beach
fish
macro
view
outdoors
landscape
bubbles
bubble
closeup
texture
small
fishy
sandy
seascape
coastal
beached
Suzanne
ace
I like the shot
August 2nd, 2023
