Beached by ajisaac
Beached

I came across this poor 'fella' who had been washed up and beached either by high tide or stormy waves.

Unfortunately the 'fella' was already passed giving the kiss of life; oh well that is nature's cycle of life (& death) for you!
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Suzanne ace
I like the shot
August 2nd, 2023  
