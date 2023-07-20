Sign up
Photo 2774
Poppy X 1
'Poppy x 1' - well at least in the foreground; there are others in the blur!
Just a snap from part of the front garden but I love the shape and 'character' of poppy heads.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2786
photos
60
followers
89
following
763% complete
View this month »
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
19th July 2023 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
nature
,
blue
,
outside
,
flower
,
macro
,
view
,
outdoors
,
head
,
landscape
,
close-up
,
abstract
,
garden
,
round
,
focus
,
poppy
,
spade
