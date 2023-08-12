Previous
Green & Black by ajisaac
Photo 2798

Green & Black

Wonderful river reflections along the River Teifi as it runs along the Cilgerran Gorge.
12th August 2023

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
