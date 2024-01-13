Previous
Walking in the black & blue by ajisaac
Photo 2941

Walking in the black & blue

Out on the streets in the black and the blue (dark & cold) weather....
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
805% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise