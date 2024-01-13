Sign up
Previous
Photo 2941
Walking in the black & blue
Out on the streets in the black and the blue (dark & cold) weather....
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2941
photos
58
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
13th January 2024 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
black
,
white
,
motion
,
window
,
blue
,
outside
,
street
,
winter
,
lines
,
view
,
outdoors
,
doorway
,
windows
,
landscape
,
walking
,
roof
,
building
,
cold
,
tarmac
,
patterns
,
icm
,
tiling
Leave a Comment
