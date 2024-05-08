Previous
Just Starting Work by ajisaac
Just Starting Work

My garden paths have needed to be re-vamped since we moved (the garden was so overgrown when we moved in that we had to sort out all the trees, shrubs, bushes etc. first)...so now its time!
8th May 2024

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
