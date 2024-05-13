Brown Bag Crisps are brought to you by Phil and Viv, a husband and wife team, from their family-run company in Surrey.
Brown Bag Crisps is an independent company which supports independent retailers, started by Phil and Viv from their hometown of Shepperton in Surrey.
It all began in the kitchen in 2010 where Phil could be found in the small hours frying and seasoning crisps until he found the perfect crunch and flavour.
Demand quickly grew so they took the plunge, gave up their jobs and moved out of the kitchen, but the ethos remains the same – to make delicious crisps using the finest natural ingredients.
The challenging events of the past year have made the owners realise how vital it is to support British companies.
Phil and Viv are proud to be one of the very few remaining crisps companies that is British owned and of course they use local potatoes and British companies to produce their boxes, bags and seasonings.
You will never find these award-winning crisps in the traditional supermarkets, a promise Phil and Viv made in 2010 and one which will they say will never be broken.