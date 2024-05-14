Sign up
Photo 3070
W.I.P.
W.I.P. in the garden....
For the those who do not know W.I.P. means 'work in progress'.
For me I am redesigning the levels and the footpaths in my garden...plenty of excavation.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3087
photos
57
followers
79
following
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
Tags
green
,
outside
,
grass
,
trees
,
pink
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
garden
,
wood
,
steps
,
colour
,
gardening
,
soil
,
wheelbarrow
,
timber
