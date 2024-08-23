Previous
Next
Menu by ajisaac
Photo 3170

Menu

Part of the colourful, collective menu at Café Mor, the first of its kind, solar-powered-mobile-seaweed-kitchen at The Old Point House, Angle.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
871% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise