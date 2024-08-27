Previous
Mod-Glyphs by ajisaac
Photo 3177

Mod-Glyphs

Modern rock glyphs that will not stand the test of tome; in fact will probably wash off in the next rain storm but I guess there was some sort of creative spirit being released as the writer put chalk to rock?
27th August 2024

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
