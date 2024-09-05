The Quarryman

One of the volunteers servicing 'The Quarryman' before it makes its journey from Porthmadog Harbour to Blaenau Ffestiniog.



The Ffestiniog Railway is the oldest independent railway company in the world, established in 1832.



The railway takes you on a 13½ mile journey from the harbour in Porthmadog to the slate-quarrying town of Blaenau Ffestiniog.



The historic train will climb over 700 feet from sea level into the mountains through tranquil pastures and magnificent forests, past lakes and waterfalls, round horseshoe bends (even a complete spiral) clinging to the side of the mountain or even tunnelling through it.



What a journey!