Sunflower No Parking Post by ajisaac
Sunflower No Parking Post

Do you ever get frustrated when you cannot park where you want to park? Well the nutty knitters of Newcastle Emlyn have tried to brighten up your day by creating a smile (maybe?) with this knitted Sunflower No Park Post'!!! (ha ha).
15th September 2024 15th Sep 24

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Suzanne ace
Love it!
November 8th, 2024  
