Photo 3197
Dylan Thomas Woz Here
The Black Lion Hotel reputed to be Dylan Thomas' favourite local watering
The author of ‘Under Milk Wood’, lived in New Quay for a very brief time during September 1944 to July 1945.
Characters and locations in the famous ‘play for voices’ were inspired by stories, people and places in and around New Quay and Laraghan.
16th September 2024
16th Sep 24
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3214
photos
55
followers
76
following
880% complete
View this month »
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
white
,
portrait
,
face
,
window
,
blue
,
writing
,
sign
,
outside
,
street
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
landscape
,
menu
,
history
,
wall
,
building
,
collage
,
walls
,
historic
,
chimney
,
famous
,
wales
,
facade
,
signage
,
render
,
dylan-thomas
Suzanne
ace
Effective collage
November 8th, 2024
