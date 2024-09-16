Previous
Dylan Thomas Woz Here by ajisaac
Dylan Thomas Woz Here

The Black Lion Hotel reputed to be Dylan Thomas' favourite local watering

The author of ‘Under Milk Wood’, lived in New Quay for a very brief time during September 1944 to July 1945.

Characters and locations in the famous ‘play for voices’ were inspired by stories, people and places in and around New Quay and Laraghan.
ajisaac

Suzanne ace
Effective collage
November 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
