Inscription overhead

Fascinating inscription above this cottage doorway in the town of Fishguard (where some of 'Under Milkwood' and 'Moby Dick' was filmed).



I am not an expert in Latin but I have translated thus:



'If your portent is lacking you will have to pay for it,

God's voice echoes quickly inside the friend,

For the door will be closed by the jaws of the hungry luggers,

For the doors are always open to the poor brother'



IF ANYONE CAN TRANSLATE IT BETTER IT WOUL BE APPRECIATED.



PS It says in the bottom right hand corner that the sign was restored by 'Anthony Jones 04/21)



Curious? Me too? Was it a hostelier in the past?



