Star Wars Models by ajisaac
Photo 3201

Star Wars Models

Walking around Pembroke Dock and spotted this display of Star Wars models in a window of an old shop front (now obviously a residential home).
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage👍😊
November 11th, 2024  
