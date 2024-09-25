Sign up
Photo 3165
Slugging it
One of the gardeners' worst nightmares...those black, slimy, sluggy creatures.... crawling, crawling, crawling....
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3171
photos
55
followers
76
following
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
25th September 2024 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
nature
,
outside
,
body
,
outdoors
,
head
,
ground
,
close-up
,
garden
,
shiny
,
slug
,
shining
,
pov
,
slimy
