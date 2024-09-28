Previous
Launched by ajisaac
The crew of the RNLI practicing launching the rescue vessel (when they get the call).

Hats off to these guys & gals for their dedication and service to our local community (& the wider community especially in the summer season).
28th September 2024

ajisaac

@ajisaac
