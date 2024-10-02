Previous
Next
Pedal Power by ajisaac
Photo 3213

Pedal Power

Cyclist using his 'pedal power' oblivious to the wonder of rusty corrugated iron! (That's the reason I stopped to take the photo, the cyclist appeared whilst I was snapping!)
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
886% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise