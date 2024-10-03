The Red Weed

Thought I play around with the colours of this seaweed and came up with a nod to Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds song 'The Red Weed' - Part One.



Lyrics as follows



[Narrator: Richard Burton ("The Journalist")]



Next day, the dawn was a brilliant fiery red and I wandered though the weird and lurid landscape of another planet; for the vegetation which gives Mars its red appearance had taken root on Earth. As Man had succumbed to the Martians, so our land now succumbed to the Red Weed...



Instrumental (0:42 - 4:47)



[Narrator: Richard Burton ("The Journalist")]



Wherever there was a stream, the Red Weed clung and grew with frightening voraciousness, its claw-like fronds choking the movement of the water, and then it began to creep like a slimy red animal across the land, covering field and ditch and tree and hedgerow with living scarlet feelers, crawling, crawling!



Instrumental (5:11 - 5:53)

