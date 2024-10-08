Sign up
Previous
Photo 3151
Contraption
It was hammering down with rain (again) but managed to take a few snaps of a new piece of art work outside a redundant chapel (its now been converted into a house so at least it is still in use).
Here is one of the snaps; I will being going back again when the weather is a bit better to investigate some more.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
8th October 2024 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
door
,
outside
,
street
,
fun
,
view
,
outdoors
,
doorway
,
landscape
,
art
,
metal
,
tin
,
building
,
wheel
,
cans
,
artwork
,
cups
,
mugs
,
colour
,
arch
,
metallic
,
engineering
,
abstrat
