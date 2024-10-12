Previous
Next
Totally Tiled by ajisaac
Photo 3223

Totally Tiled

This wonderful tiled frontage adorns one of the old public houses in the sea-side (& University) Town of Aberystwyth, in north Ceredigion.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
892% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Wonderful detail.
November 25th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Is it pronounced ray or rear??

Wonderful history and details
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact