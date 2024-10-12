Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3223
Totally Tiled
This wonderful tiled frontage adorns one of the old public houses in the sea-side (& University) Town of Aberystwyth, in north Ceredigion.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
2
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3257
photos
55
followers
76
following
892% complete
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pub
,
white
,
red
,
green
,
window
,
blue
,
writing
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
glass
,
color
,
horse
,
view
,
outdoors
,
building
,
colour
,
tile
,
decorative
,
tiles
,
facade
,
coloured
,
decorated
,
tiled
Chris Cook
ace
Wonderful detail.
November 25th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Is it pronounced ray or rear??
Wonderful history and details
November 25th, 2024
365 Project
