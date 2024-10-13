Previous
Silbury Hill by the sea by ajisaac
Photo 3215

Silbury Hill by the sea

Large sandcastle construction; reminds me of Silbury Hill, near where I used to live in Wiltshire. (except it wasn't by the sea, although when it rained during the winter it gets a moat of water around it).
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

ajisaac

