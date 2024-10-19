Previous
Next
Standing proud by ajisaac
Photo 3222

Standing proud

One of the many standing stones that 'litter' the landscape of the Preseli Hills, Pembrokeshire, West Wales.

This is the area where the 'blue stones' of Stonehenge are reportedly from.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise