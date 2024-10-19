Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3222
Standing proud
One of the many standing stones that 'litter' the landscape of the Preseli Hills, Pembrokeshire, West Wales.
This is the area where the 'blue stones' of Stonehenge are reportedly from.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3239
photos
55
followers
76
following
887% complete
View this month »
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
19th October 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
rocks
,
old
,
cloud
,
grass
,
trees
,
stone
,
view
,
hill
,
standing
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
landscape
,
field
,
open
,
history
,
bushes
,
hills
,
texture
,
wales
,
fields
,
pembrokeshire
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close