Retro Ride by ajisaac
Photo 3231

Retro Ride

I came across this Ford Cortina MKII Deluxe whilst out on my travels; so anyone fancy a retro ride?

As I am no motoring expert here is a excellent link to all things Cortina if you are interested.

https://www.fordcortinamk2oc.co.uk/the-mkii-cortina/
